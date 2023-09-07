Logo
Business

US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese categories till end of 2023
Business

US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese categories till end of 2023

US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese categories till end of 2023

FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

07 Sep 2023 01:26AM
WASHINGTON : The office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday announced a further extension of China "Section 301" tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import and 77 COVID-19-related categories that were set to expire on Sept. 30.

The extension until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow for further consideration under the statutory four-year review, Tai's office said in a statement.

The administration of former President Donald Trump used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a statute aimed at combating trade partners' unfair practices, to launch the China tariffs in 2018 and 2019.

Source: Reuters

