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US FAA looks to streamline rules for commercial space launches
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US FAA looks to streamline rules for commercial space launches

US FAA looks to streamline rules for commercial space launches

FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews/File Photo

07 Oct 2026 08:09AM
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WASHINGTON, Oct 6 : The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it is proposing to streamline regulations for commercial space launches and re-entries.

The moves include allowing operators to submit launch applications electronically, offering greater flexibility in demonstrating equivalent levels of safety and combining three required safety analyses into a single submission.

The White House wants to enable at least 1,000 launches and re-entries annually by 2030, up from 178 launches last year. That figure is 10 times higher than in 2013 with the activity dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The FAA said, "Simplifying these critical rules will ensure American space operators can continue leading the world in commercial launch growth while maintaining the FAA’s highest safety standards."

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The public can comment on the proposed changes through November 4.

In August, President Donald Trump signed a memo to help drastically increase ‌the number of US commercial space launches, including directing government agencies to look at federal land for new launch and re-entry sites.

In July, the FAA proposed waiving requirements under several laws to simplify and expedite commercial space licensing.

Source: Reuters
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