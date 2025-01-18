US FAA opens probe into SpaceX's Starship explosion

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it will oversee an investigation by Elon Musk's SpaceX into an explosive Starship test flight the previous day that forced airlines to divert dozens of flights to avoid debris.

"There are no reports of public injury, and the FAA is working with SpaceX and appropriate authorities to confirm reports of public property damage on Turks and Caicos," said the FAA, which oversees private rocket launch activity.

An upgraded version of SpaceX's Starship exploded in space roughly eight minutes into the company's seventh flight test from Texas on Thursday, sending fields of debris streaking across the sky over the Turks and Caicos.