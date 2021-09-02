Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US FAA probing Virgin Galactic July 11 flight deviation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US FAA probing Virgin Galactic July 11 flight deviation

US FAA probing Virgin Galactic July 11 flight deviation

FILE PHOTO: Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

02 Sep 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 05:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it is investigating the deviation of the descent of the July 11 flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson.

The New Yorker magazine earlier reported the FAA was investigating the Virgin Galactic ship's off-course descent. An FAA spokesman told Reuters the vehicle "deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America. The FAA investigation is ongoing."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us