FAA says SpaceX Starship explosion disrupted nearly 240 flights

WASHINGTON : The Federal Aviation Administration said the explosion of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft disrupted about 240 flights Thursday, including requiring more two dozen airplanes to divert over space debris concerns.

The FAA on Thursday issued ground stops for aircraft departing for four Florida airports - Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Palm Beach - that lasted for just over an hour. The FAA said the incident resulted in 171 departure delays, 28 flights were diverted, and 40 airborne flights were held an average of 22 minutes while the agency's Debris Response Area was active.