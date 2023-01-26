Logo
Business

US FAA: some aviation computer system users experiencing slower response times
Business

US FAA: some aviation computer system users experiencing slower response times

US FAA: some aviation computer system users experiencing slower response times

FILE PHOTO: assengers wait for the resumption of flights at O'Hare International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures due to a system outage, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

26 Jan 2023 02:16AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 02:21AM)
WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday that the some users of a pilot messaging database that failed earlier this month are reporting slower response times, but the issue is not impacting flights.

The FAA said the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system "is online and operational. Some users have reported slower response times due to high demand, but there have been no reports of impact to flight operations." The NOTAM system failure prompted a nationwide groundstop on Jan. 11 that disrupted more than 11,000 flights.

Source: Reuters

