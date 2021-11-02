Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US FAA warns of potential interference from new 5G technology
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US FAA warns of potential interference from new 5G technology

US FAA warns of potential interference from new 5G technology

An airplane takes off from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is affected by the spread of COVID-19 in Washington, US, Mar 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

02 Nov 2021 09:19PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 09:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday (Nov 2) it had issued a special information bulletin alerting manufacturers, operators and pilots that action may be needed to address potential interference with sensitive aircraft electronics caused by new 5G telecommunications technology.

The FAA has been in discussion with the Federal Communications Commissions about its air safety concerns over the plan to begin using some new spectrum for 5G wireless networks starting Dec 5.

The FAA said on Tuesday operators "should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technology could cause certain safety equipment to malfunction".

It also recommends pilots remind passengers that all portable electronic devices equipped with 5G be should be turned off or switched to airplane mode during flight.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

5G

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us