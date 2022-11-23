Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US FBI joins Continental cyberattack investigation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US FBI joins Continental cyberattack investigation

US FBI joins Continental cyberattack investigation

FILE PHOTO: German technology manufacturer Continental presents its latest radar-control based driving assistance system during the Continental TechShow 2021 at their factory in Frankfurt, Germany, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

23 Nov 2022 02:52PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 03:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is involved in an investigation of a recent cyberattack on German automotive supplier Continental, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The FBI was brought on board by German security authorities, the person said, confirming an earlier Handelsblatt report.

Continental declined to comment, and the FBI was not immediately available for comment.

Continental said earlier this month it was investigating the theft of company data in a cyberattack in August but declined to comment on media reports that hackers had put the information up for sale.

Handelsblatt had reported at the time that hackers had published a list of the data on the darknet and that it included budget, investment and strategy plans, as well as information related to some Continental customers.

Handelsblatt said the hackers had put the data up for sale for $50 million after Continental "apparently did not want to pay a ransom".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.