US FCC chair circulates order to approve Verizon TracFone deal

WASHINGTON : Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications' more than US$6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless, a document shows.

Rosenworcel's proposed approval order comes after the California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it approved the deal after Verizon agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions. Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal worth up to US$6.9 billion.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)