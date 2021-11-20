Logo
US FCC chair circulates order to approve Verizon TracFone deal
FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

20 Nov 2021 03:19AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 03:15AM)
WASHINGTON : Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday circulated an order among the commissioners to approve Verizon Communications' more than US$6 billion proposed acquisition of TracFone Wireless, a document shows.

Rosenworcel's proposed approval order comes after the California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday it approved the deal after Verizon agreed to some additional consumer protection conditions. Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal worth up to US$6.9 billion.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

