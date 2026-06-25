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US FCC toughens submarine communication cable rules
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US FCC toughens submarine communication cable rules

US FCC toughens submarine communication cable rules

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

25 Jun 2026 11:47PM
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WASHINGTON, June 25 : The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to toughen oversight of submarine communications cables that handle 99 per cent ​of international internet traffic, proposing rules that will make it harder for Chinese companies ‌to provide equipment and fast-track approvals for trusted U.S. tech firms.

The FCC said it was planning to require licenses for the first time for operators of submarine line terminal equipment, which perform the most critical function of ​a submarine cable system by connecting to U.S. terrestrial facilities.

U.S. companies such as Facebook parent Meta and Alphabet unit Google are set to benefit from the process to get quicker approval to operate additional undersea cable systems to handle growing internet traffic.

Source: Reuters
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