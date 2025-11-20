US FCC votes to advance wireless spectrum auction, avoid aviation standoff

WASHINGTON :The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-0 on Thursday to advance plans to auction key wireless spectrum crucial for advanced technology uses and aims to head off another confrontation between airlines and telecom companies.

The FCC said it was considering whether some C-Band wireless auction proceeds should be used to help airlines replace radio altimeters that could face interference in flight from spectrum use. In early 2022, some international flights were briefly halted amid a standoff over wireless use before a voluntary agreement was reached. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to adopt rules setting new radio altimeter standards prior to the auction, the FCC said.