US FDA authorises virtual reality system for reducing back pain

US FDA authorizes virtual reality system for reducing back pain
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, on Aug 29, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

17 Nov 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 03:12AM)
The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorised a virtual reality (VR) system from Applied VR for reducing lower back pain after a majority of patients in a trial testing the device showed lesser discomfort.

The device, EaseVRx, uses cognitive behavioural therapy and other associated methods to help with pain reduction and is meant for self-use at home.

It consists of a VR headset and a controller, along with a breathing amplifier attached to the headset for use in deep breathing exercises. The treatment consists of 56 VR sessions, 2-16 minutes long, with an eight-week treatment program.

The device was authorised based on trial results that evaluated 179 patients, where about 65per cent of the patients showed a greater than 30 per cent reduction in pain.

Software developer Applied VR has a number of virtual reality devices under development for diseases including anxiety and general pain.

Last year, a small study suggested that immersion in virtual reality may relieve some of the pain of contractions before childbirth.

Source: Reuters

