US FDA centers to deploy AI internally, following experimental run

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday all its centers will deploy artificial intelligence internally immediately, with full integration on June 30, following the completion of a new generative AI pilot for scientific reviewers.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Once the FDA receives an application for the potential approval of a drug, it has six to 10 months to make a decision.

The generative AI tools allow FDA scientists and subject-matter experts to spend less time on tedious, repetitive tasks that often slow down the review process, the regulator said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

KEY QUOTE

"Future enhancements will focus on improving usability, expanding document integration and tailoring outputs to center-specific needs, while maintaining strict information security and compliance with FDA policy," the regulator said.

CONTEXT

On Wednesday, Wired reported the drug regulator was in talks with OpenAI to discuss the use of AI, citing sources with knowledge of the meetings. The report added a small team from OpenAI had met with the FDA and two associates of Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency multiple times in recent weeks.

WHAT'S NEXT

The agency will continue to assess performance, gather user feedback and refine features to support the evolving needs of its staff. Additional details and updates on the AI use will be shared publicly in June.