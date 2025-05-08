Logo
Business

US FDA centers to deploy AI internally immediately
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
08 May 2025 11:48PM (Updated: 08 May 2025 11:49PM)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday all its centers will have to be deploy artificial intelligence internally immediately, with full integration on June 30.

Source: Reuters
