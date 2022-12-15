US Fed downshifts campaign to tame inflation but still 'some ways to go'

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve moderated its all-out campaign to cool US inflation on Wednesday (Dec 14), lifting the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point though warning there is still "some ways to go".

America's central bank has taken aggressive moves to ease demand in the world's biggest economy, hiking rates seven times this year with interest-sensitive sectors like housing already reeling from tightening policy.

Its latest increase takes the rate to 4.25-4.50 per cent, the highest since 2007.

But officials signalled that their battle to cool the US economy is not yet over.

In a statement, the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate" to reach a stance restrictive enough to rein in inflation.

A quarterly forecast released with Wednesday's decision also saw policymakers downgrade US economic growth to 0.5 per cent in 2023, just narrowly avoiding a contraction.

They also raised their unemployment and inflation estimates for next year.

"Fifty basis points is still a historically large increase, and we still have some ways to go," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in a press briefing after the rate announcement, and markets slumped on the central bank's signals.

In their projections, policymakers expect rates would land higher than expected at 5.1 per cent next year, according to a median forecast.

"I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to two per cent in a sustained way," Powell said.

"MORE EVIDENCE"

While consumer inflation eased in October and November, Powell said "it will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path."

Households have been squeezed by red-hot prices, with conditions worsened by surging food and energy costs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and fallout from China's zero-COVID measures.

To make borrowing more expensive, the Fed has raised interest rates seven times including four bumper 0.75-point increases.