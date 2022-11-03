US Fed rate hikes expected to eventually help ease inflation, say analysts

SINGAPORE: The United States (US) Federal Reserve’s latest move to jack up interest rates in a bid to tame surging inflation will eventually achieve its intended effect, said analysts.

The 0.75 percentage point increase by the US central bank on Wednesday (Nov 2) takes the benchmark lending rate to 3.75 to 4 per cent, but the rate is likely to reach a peak of above 5 per cent, analysts added.

The higher benchmark is harsher news for businesses that will have to deal with higher interest rates, and for households that will have to pay higher mortgage payments, credit card debt, car loans and higher borrowing costs across the board, said Dr Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.

But the higher borrowing costs will slow growth overall, and ease inflationary and price pressures, he told CNA’s Asia First on Thursday.

“Everything we know tells us that eventually, a slowing or contracting economy is going to lead to falling prices,” he said, citing the slowdown in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis.

“Pretty much every recession we've seen at least the pace (of) price increases slowing and most of them have seen actual decreases in prices.”