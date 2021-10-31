US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

INFLATION AS TEST

Controlling inflation is one of the Fed's top priorities, and its high level this year has tested the bank's policy of keeping its benchmark interest rate at zero for longer than in the past to spur a return to full employment.

The latest sign of the wave came Friday when the Commerce Department - the central bank's preferred inflation gauge-taker - reported prices rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year in September.

The most potent policy move the Fed could make against inflation is raising its lending rate off zero.

Powell has made clear that doing that will require a "substantially more stringent test" and only come after tapering the bond purchases has finished.

The Fed currently buys at least US$80 billion each month in Treasury bonds and at least US$40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities. The purchases are intended to ease lending conditions as the economy weathers the pandemic.

Powell has previously said the buying could be wrapped up by the middle of next year, but details on the pace and composition of the taper, as well as its exact starting date, will have to wait for the meeting.

At the gathering, Powell could find himself caught between the demands of inflation hawks who want rates hiked sooner and doves who see the zero rate as beneficial, said Standard Chartered's Head of North America Macro Strategy, Steve Englander.

"That's going to be the ... debate internally, with the hawks wanting some room to speed it up if inflation doesn't come down and the doves kind of saying, you know, we have room to wait and see how things settle down," Englander said.

'UPSIDE RISKS'

The Fed chair will likely signal what he makes of recent economic developments.

These include data showing third quarter growth slowed to an annual rate of two per cent from 6.7 percent the prior period as the Delta variant of COVID-19 hit businesses, and the weak 194,000 jobs the economy added in September.

Lackluster data usually supports keeping monetary policy easy, but there's evidence that stubbornly high prices are getting to FOMC members.

At their last meeting in September, the committee forecast one interest rate hike next year and as many as three in 2023. In June, they predicted no rate hikes till 2023.

Tim Duy, an economics professor at the University of Oregon, said that although central bank officials have indicated the price increases will eventually fade, Powell may opt to strike a hawkish tone at the post-meeting press conference.

"While the Fed has been willing to tolerate inflation and embrace the transitory story, I think there's much more concern that there's upside risks to inflation and those upside risks will require a policy response sooner than the Fed anticipates," Duy said.