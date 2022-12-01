Slower US rate hikes could buy time for businesses to plan better: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Slower interest rate hikes expected from the United States' central bank could buy time for the economy to feel the effects of earlier monetary policy moves, and allow businesses to plan better.

This would bring some relief to markets concerned about the US Federal Reserve overtightening too quickly, analysts told CNA on Thursday (Dec 1).

“What it means is, we're going to get to the same destination. It's just going to take a little bit more time to get there,” said Mr Tony Nash, founder and chief executive of data analytics firm Complete Intelligence.

On Wednesday, US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could scale back its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as this month.

FIGHTING SURGING INFLATION

But the fight against red-hot inflation is far from over and Fed monetary policy will have to stay tight for some time to restore price stability, Mr Powell cautioned.

Inflation and some pressures on markets are coming down a little, Mr Nash told CNA’s Asia First. “So the Fed is seeing some things that they want, and they're worried about overtightening too quickly.”

The Fed has been trying to tame inflation not seen since the 1980s, while avoiding tipping the US into a recession.

It has raised the benchmark lending rate by 0.75 percentage points four consecutive times and across six rate hikes this year, to rein in rising prices.