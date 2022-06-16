US Fed announces biggest interest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve announced the most aggressive interest rate increase in nearly 30 years, raising the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday (Jun 15) as it battles against surging inflation.



The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee reaffirmed that it remains "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 per cent objective" and expects to continue to raise the key rate.



Until recently, the central bank seemed set to approve a 0.5-percentage-point increase, but economists say the rapid surge in inflation put the Fed behind the curve, meaning it needed to react strongly to prove its resolve to combat inflation



The super-sized move was the first 75-basis-point increase since November 1994.



Fed chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed is committed to bringing down high American inflation and could hike the benchmark interest rate by another 0.75 percentage points in July.

"Clearly, today's 75 basis point increase is an unusually large one and ... either a 50-basis-point or a 75-basis-point increase seems most likely at our next meeting," Powell told reporters.

He said the Fed has the "tools" and the "resolve" to do what it takes to lower inflation from the highest level in more than 40 years.

"We are not trying to induce a recession now, let's be clear about that," Powell added.

"We are trying to achieve two per cent inflation consistent with a strong labor market," which would include higher unemployment.

But he acknowledged there is always a risk policymakers could go too far.

Wall Street stocks bounced afterwards, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2 per cent at 30,722.49 as of 1905 GMT.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 per cent to 3,796.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.7 per cent to 11,115.87.

Stocks have been under pressure for most of 2022 in expectation of monetary tightening, with markets falling especially sharply on Friday and Monday following the latest consumer price index report.