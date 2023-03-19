US Federal Reserve to balance banking woes, inflation in next interest rate decision

WASHINGTON: US central bankers face an unenviable task when they gather in Washington next week: Tackling persistent inflation without adding to financial sector turmoil after Silicon Valley Bank's rapid collapse.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates eight times since last year in the face of decades-high inflation as it looks to cool the economy without tipping it into a recession.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier signalled a willingness to speed up interest rate hikes if needed, most analysts and traders see a small rise of 25 basis points as the most likely outcome on Wednesday (Mar 22) at the end of the Fed's two-day meeting.

A quarter-percentage-point hike would match the magnitude of the Fed's last increase in February.

With fears of contagion after the rapid failures of three midsized lenders earlier this month, a minority of observers also believe the Fed could halt its rate increases.

A catalyst for the demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was the Fed's quick shift from near-zero interest rates to steep hikes, a reversal that swiftly lowered the value of SVB's holdings linked to long-term US Treasury bonds.

Given the market turbulence, a bigger, 50 basis-point hike is now "off the table", Citigroup global chief economist Nathan Sheets said in an interview with AFP.

"My expectation is, it's going to be 25 but it's going to be a debate – and where markets are next Tuesday and Wednesday is going to be critical," he said.