US files appeal in Google search antitrust case

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 : The U.S. government and a majority of U.S. states on Tuesday will appeal the outcome of a landmark antitrust case against Alphabet's Google, according to court papers.

A federal court judge in Washington in 2024 ruled Google has a monopoly in the online search business, but rejected the toughest remedies.

The Department of Justice and state attorneys general did not provide details in court documents about their appeal. Their challenge will likely focus on the judge's decision not to make Google sell off its Chrome browser or end its lucrative arrangement with Apple to provide the default search engine on new devices.

Google is already appealing U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta's ruling that it broke the law to stave off competition in online search and related advertising. Google has asked the judge to pause his order that would require the company to share data with rivals during the appeal process, which could last many months.

Mehta rejected tougher remedies, such as making Google sell its Chrome browser or Android operating system, or banning the company from paying tens of billions of dollars to Apple to be the default search engine on new devices.

In the five years since the DOJ and dozens of state attorneys general filed the civil case, generative artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI have emerged as competitive threats to Google, the judge said.

The ruling was a major win for Google and a setback for U.S. antitrust enforcers who have found judges reluctant to interfere in fast-moving tech markets.