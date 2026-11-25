Nov 25 : The US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network proactively took certain systems offline after a cybersecurity incident resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of the agency's systems, a FinCEN official said on Wednesday.

The US Treasury Department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and third-party forensic examiners to determine the scope and impact, according to the official.

Outages and disruptions across tech, government and other systems have become a growing concern for governments, companies and the public in recent months, as advanced AI tools make it easier to find vulnerabilities and attack systems.

Several technology failures this month have hit critical US systems, among them a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage affecting email services, a glitch at several large banks and a brief disruption to the National Security Agency's network.

"As a proactive measure, we have taken certain FinCEN systems offline and provided exceptive relief for filers that are not able to submit reports as a result of the disruption," the official said in a statement.

While forensic analysis remains ongoing, there is no evidence of any breach of the Bank Secrecy Act or beneficial ownership databases, the statement said.