US debt: What does the loss of a triple A rating mean?

PARIS: Fitch has downgraded its credit rating for the United States, becoming the second of the top-three ratings agencies to strip the country of a top AAA rating. The impact upon the world's top economy is likely to be just symbolic, at least immediately.

WHAT IS A TRIPLE-A RATING?

The AAA or "triple-A" rating is the highest rating that an agency gives to a country, locality or company concerning its ability to repay its debts.

The top three global ratings agencies, S&P Global, Fitch and Moody's, use the same system of letters, ranging from a top AAA rating through B, C and D for payment defaults.

The ratings are intended to reflect the economic and/or financial health of a borrower. For countries, the agencies look at economic growth, tax revenue, government spending, deficits and debt levels to determining their ratings.

These ratings are intended for use by investors to guide them in their investment choices.

The lower a rating, the more investors are likely to demand higher interest payments from a borrower to compensate for the risk of not getting repaid.

WHO STILL HAS A TRIPLE-A?

Only a small group of nations have a triple-A rating from all three major ratings agencies: Australia, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland.

Several others have an AAA from one or two of the agencies. That is the case with the United States, which still has a triple-A from Moody's. S&P stripped the United States of its AAA in 2011.

Canada and the European Union are in a similar situation.

WHO HAS LOST THEIR TRIPLE-A?

In Europe, several countries including France lost theirs in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.