Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US formally ends fight against Meta's purchase of VR content maker
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US formally ends fight against Meta's purchase of VR content maker

US formally ends fight against Meta's purchase of VR content maker
FILE PHOTO: A person uses virtual reality headset at Meta stand during the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
US formally ends fight against Meta's purchase of VR content maker
FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg leaves federal court after attending the Facebook parent company's defense of its acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within Inc., in San Jose, California, U.S. December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon/File Photo
25 Feb 2023 05:30AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2023 06:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The U.S. government said on Friday it was formally ending its effort to stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality (VR) content maker Within Unlimited.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which lost a fight in court to block the acquisition, said in a filing that it has decided to formally end its effort.

The FTC sued Meta in July to stop the Within deal, arguing that Meta's purchase would reduce competition in a new market. The deal for Within, which makes the Supernatural fitness workouts, was reportedly worth about $400 million.

Judge Edward Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California rejected the FTC's concerns, and declined to order a preliminary injunction. The FTC did not appeal, and the deal closed in February.

The FTC's effort had been seen as a test of the agency's ability to prevent Meta from acquiring small would-be rivals.

Meta said in a statement that it was "excited" to have wrapped up the transaction to buy Within.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.