US forms team to set national strategy on flying air taxis
16 May 2023 09:24PM
WASHINGTON : The Biden administration said Tuesday it has formed an interagency team to develop a national strategy on advanced air mobility efforts like flying taxis.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) have been touted as the future of urban air mobility. The low-altitude urban air mobility aircraft has drawn intense interest around the world as numerous eVTOL companies have gone public. The U.S. Transportation Department said the team includes NASA, Transportation Security Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission.

Source: Reuters

