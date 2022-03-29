Logo
US FTC accuses Intuit of deceptively advertising free tax filing
US FTC accuses Intuit of deceptively advertising free tax filing

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

29 Mar 2022 09:04AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 09:04AM)
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Monday to issue an order stopping Intuit, the owner of TurboTax tax preparation software, from deceptively advertising free tax filing when it requires many people to pay.

In the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the FTC, which enforces antitrust law and laws against deceptive advertising, said it had already started an internal administrative proceeding on the matter.

The complaint said advertisements for TurboTax repeatedly stress that the service is free.

"In truth, TurboTax is only free for some users, based on the tax forms they need. For many others, Intuit tells them, after they have invested time and effort gathering and inputting into TurboTax their sensitive personal and financial information to prepare their tax returns, that they cannot continue for free; they will need to upgrade to a paid TurboTax service," the complaint said.

Intuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

