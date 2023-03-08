Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US FTC asks Twitter for details on Musk's internal communications, layoffs: WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US FTC asks Twitter for details on Musk's internal communications, layoffs: WSJ

US FTC asks Twitter for details on Musk's internal communications, layoffs: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

08 Mar 2023 06:08AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US Federal Trade Commission has asked Twitter Inc to turn over internal communications related to owner Elon Musk, detailed information about layoffs and other business decisions as part of an investigation into the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing documents.

The FTC sent 12 letters to Twitter and its lawyers since Musk's takeover in October. It also asked the company to "identify all journalists" who were granted access to company records and to provide information about the launch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription service, the report said.

The FTC is also looking to get Musk to testify in connection with the probe, the WSJ reported.

Twitter, the FTC and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.