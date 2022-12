WASHINGTON : The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces rules against deceptive practices, has contacted Twitter to ask if the company still has the resources necessary to comply with a privacy consent decree.

There have been concerns that upheaval since it was purchased by Elon Musk would lead to Twitter failing to abide by a May 2022 settlement with the U.S. regulator in which Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and place responsibility on people who held certain positions.