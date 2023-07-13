Logo
Business

US FTC opens investigation into OpenAI - Washington Post
FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 06:33PM
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an expansive investigation into OpenAI, the maker of viral chatbot ChatGPT, on claims that it has run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

As the race to develop more powerful artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT accelerates, some regulators have been relying on old laws to control a technology that could upend the way societies and businesses operate.

The FTC this week sent the company 20-page demand for records about how it addresses risks related to its AI models, the report added, citing a document.

The FTC and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

