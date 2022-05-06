Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US FTC presses internet service provider Frontier to back up speed claims
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US FTC presses internet service provider Frontier to back up speed claims

US FTC presses internet service provider Frontier to back up speed claims

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures with laptops and smartphones are seen in front of displayed Frontier Communications logo, in this illustration taken December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 May 2022 01:32AM (Updated: 06 May 2022 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Internet service provider Frontier Communications must back up its speed claims, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a proposed order on Thursday, accusing the company of charging "high-speed prices for slow service."

The agency said the proposed final order, which it approved 4-0, was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

"Frontier lied about its speeds and ripped off customers by charging high-speed prices for slow service," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

"Today's proposed order requires Frontier to back up its high-speed claims. It also arms customers lured in by Frontier's lies with free, easy options for dropping their slow service."

The FTC alleged that Frontier failed to provide many consumers with the maximum speeds they were promised and that the speeds they received often fell far short of what was touted in the plans they purchased.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us