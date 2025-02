WASHINGTON : The U.S. Federal Trade Commission launched a public inquiry on Thursday on how technology platforms deny or degrade users’ access to services based on the content of their speech, it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump last month signed an executive order that he said aims to restore freedom of speech and end censorship. Trump, who took office on January 20, himself faced social media restrictions after an attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.