US FTC sues data broker Kochava for alleged sale of sensitive data
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

29 Aug 2022 11:36PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 11:36PM)
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday sued data broker Kochava Inc, alleging that the company sold data that tracks people at reproductive health clinics, places of worship and other several sensitive locations.

The lawsuit seeks to halt Kochava's sale of sensitive geolocation data and requires the company to delete the sensitive geolocation information it has collected, the FTC said.

"The FTC alleges that by selling data tracking people, Kochava is enabling others to identify individuals and exposing them to threats of stigma, stalking, discrimination, job loss, and even physical violence," it said in a statement.

Privately held Kochava did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

