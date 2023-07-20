Logo
US government agencies target purchasing 9,500 EVs in 2023
US government agencies target purchasing 9,500 EVs in 2023

An electric vehicle is seen charging in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

20 Jul 2023 03:43AM
WASHINGTON : U.S. government agencies are targeting buying 9,500 electric vehicles in the 2023 budget year, but face supply issues and higher costs, a federal report said on Wednesday.

The Government Accountability Office said 26 agencies with approved EV acquisition plans estimated they would need over $470 million for vehicle purchases and almost $300 million in estimated costs to design and install the necessary infrastructure and for other expenses. The vehicles purchase would cost almost $200 million more than the lowest-priced comparable gasoline-powered vehicles.

Source: Reuters

