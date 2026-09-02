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US government backs OpenAI in New York Times copyright case
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US government backs OpenAI in New York Times copyright case

US government backs OpenAI in New York Times copyright case
FILE PHOTO: The OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US government backs OpenAI in New York Times copyright case
FILE PHOTO: People walk by The New York Times building in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
02 Sep 2026 10:57PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2026 10:59PM)
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Sept 2 : The Trump administration has filed a brief supporting OpenAI in its dispute with the New York Times and several other newspapers over the company's use of their work to train the large language models behind ChatGPT, saying AI training generally makes fair use of copyrighted material.

The brief, filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, appears to be the first time the U.S. government has weighed in on a wave of cases brought by copyright owners including authors, publishers, music labels and news outlets over AI training, in a development that could bolster tech companies as they fight the claims.

"The United States has a strong interest in this court rejecting any argument that training LLMs on copyrighted texts violates copyright law" based on concerns including scientific advancement and national security, the brief said.

Spokespeople for the White House, the Times and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing on Wednesday.

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The lawsuit, first filed by the Times in 2023, ‌accuses ⁠OpenAI and its largest financial backer, Microsoft, of using millions of newspaper articles without permission to train OpenAI's popular chatbot. The case is one of dozens brought by copyright holders against tech companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta Platforms for what they say is misuse of their material ​to train AI systems.

All of the pending cases will likely revolve around whether AI systems make fair use of copyrighted material by using it to create new, transformative content. The first two judges to consider the issue issued diverging rulings last year.

The government agreed on Tuesday with tech companies that AI training is "extraordinarily" transformative.

"Beyond the subject matter of this litigation, LLMs are already helping researchers across fields achieve major breakthroughs," the brief said. "Constraining LLM development under a misunderstanding of fair use doctrine would thwart such creative and scientific progress while hindering American prosperity and economic mobility."

Source: Reuters
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