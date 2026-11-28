WASHINGTON, Nov 27 : The internet bandwidth provider RETN is being barred from US networks, the US government said in a notice posted to the Federal Register on Friday.

Here are some more details:

• The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security said in the notice RETN poses "undue and unacceptable risks" identified in a 2019 executive order about hostile foreign IT firms.

• The notice said RETN and its successors must "decommission and remove all equipment it has provided or installed either directly or through third parties from any U.S. network, and terminate services provided to U.S. persons" effective January 1, 2027.

• Reuters' attempts to reach RETN for comment were not immediately successful.

• On its website, RETN describes itself as a "Eurasian Network" with cables that tie Europe and Asia together via Russia. A 2013 press release describes the company as "a leading Russian wholesale telecom and backbone provider."