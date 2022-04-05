Logo
US government may need more than 100,000 charging stations - testimony
FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

05 Apr 2022 10:56PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:56PM)
WASHINGTON : The U.S. government may need more than 100,000 charging stations to support widespread electric vehicle use, a government watchdog told a congressional hearing.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in testimony Tuesday said as of March, federal agencies own about 1,100 charging stations. President Joe Biden in December signed an executive order directing the U.S. government to end purchases of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is holding a hearing on the U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) plans to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles. USPS is not covered by Biden's executive order.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

