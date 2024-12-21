Logo
US hospital operator Ascension says 5.6 million affected in medical data breach in May
US hospital operator Ascension says 5.6 million affected in medical data breach in May

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a sign in front of the main entrance to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

21 Dec 2024 12:00AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2024 12:35AM)
WASHINGTON : Hospital operator Ascension told Maine's state attorney general on Friday that nearly 5.6 million people were affected in a ransomware attack that hit it earlier this year.

The company said an unspecified amount of medical data - including patients' medical records, lab tests and insurance information - was compromised.

Cybercriminals use ransomware to paralyze computer networks and extort a payment, typically in cryptocurrency. Many also steal data for added leverage.

Hospitals and healthcare providers - whose data is particularly sensitive and whose operations are especially critical - have regularly been targeted.

In a letter to the attorney general, Ascension's lawyer said the incident happened on May 7 and 8 and blamed it on a "cybercriminal", whom the company did not identify. Ascension did not immediately return a message seeking further comment.

The hack disrupted clinical operations, Reuters reported at the time.

Founded as a Catholic nonprofit in 1999, the Ascension network has about 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving 19 states and the District of Columbia.

This year a particularly damaging intrusion at UnitedHealth affected the information of 100 million people.

Source: Reuters

