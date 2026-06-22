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US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules
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US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules

US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules

FILE PHOTO: Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo

22 Jun 2026 10:52PM (Updated: 22 Jun 2026 11:03PM)
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WASHINGTON, June 22 : The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee reached a bipartisan agreement on regulating youth social media use, the committee's leaders said in a statement on Monday. 

Republican Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie and top committee Democrat Frank Pallone did not release details about the deal, saying it would "hold Big Tech accountable." 

"We worked across the aisle for many months and have now found common ground on policies to significantly improve the digital environment for kids,” Guthrie and Pallone said in a joint statement. 

Source: Reuters
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