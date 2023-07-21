Logo
Business

US House committees investigate Ford CATL battery partnership
US House committees investigate Ford CATL battery partnership

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
21 Jul 2023 10:38PM
WASHINGTON : Two U.S. House of Representatives committees said Friday they are investigating Ford Motor Co's partnership with Chinese battery company CATL.

Ford in February announced plans to use technology from CATL as part of the automaker's plan to spend $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan.

The Republican chairs of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Select Committee in a joint letter demanded Ford answer questions about the deal and warned if Ford remains reliant on China for inputs to produce electric vehicle batteries, "the company will be exposing itself and U.S. taxpayers to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party and its politics."

Source: Reuters

