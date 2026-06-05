US House lawmakers release draft bill to regulate AI

WASHINGTON, June 4 : A bipartisan pair of U.S. House lawmakers released draft legislation on Thursday that would prohibit states from passing laws “targeting artificial intelligence model development,” according to copy of the draft.

The draft legislation, released by Democrat Lori Trahan of Massachusetts and Republican Jay Obernolte of California, would not bar states from regulating how AI technology is used, according to the draft.

"We are releasing this draft to hear from stakeholders, experts, and the public so we can strengthen the legislation before it is formally introduced," Obernolte said in a statement.