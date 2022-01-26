Logo
US House leaders set to unveil chips, China competition bill
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

26 Jan 2022 06:11AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 06:11AM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. House of Representatives leaders are set to unveil as soon as later on Tuesday a bill to increase U.S. competitiveness with China and boost federal spending on semiconductors, aides told Reuters.

President Joe Biden's administration is pushing to persuade Congress to approve funding to help boost chip production in the United States, as shortages of the key components used in autos and computers have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks.

The Senate passed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act last year, which includes $52 billion to increase U.S. semiconductor production and authorizes $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research to compete with China.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

