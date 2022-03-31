US House panel to hold hearing on Postal Service EV plans

WASHINGTON : A U.S. House of Representatives committee said Wednesday it will hold an April 5 hearing on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) electric vehicle purchase plans as lawmakers push for more zero-emission models.

Last week, USPS said it had placed an initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp and of those will double its initial planned electric vehicle (EV) purchases to at least 10,019. House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney said USPS "should be leading the way, not falling behind private companies that are already moving ahead to save money and curb climate change by electrifying their fleets."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)