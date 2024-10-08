Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US House panel probes FCC decision to deny Starlink nearly $900 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US House panel probes FCC decision to deny Starlink nearly $900 million

08 Oct 2024 02:42AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2024 03:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : A U.S. House committee said on Monday it is investigating the Federal Communications Commission's decision to deny SpaceX satellite internet unit Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies.

The FCC said in December reaffirming its decision that the decision impacting Elon Musk's space company was based on Starlink's failure to meet basic program requirements and that Starlink could not demonstrate it could deliver promised service after SpaceX had challenged the 2022 decision.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Republican, asked the FCC in a letter Monday to turn over documents by Oct. 21 on the decision.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement