US House panel probes FCC decision to deny Starlink nearly $900 million

WASHINGTON : A U.S. House committee said on Monday it is investigating the Federal Communications Commission's decision to deny SpaceX satellite internet unit Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies.

The FCC said in December reaffirming its decision that the decision impacting Elon Musk's space company was based on Starlink's failure to meet basic program requirements and that Starlink could not demonstrate it could deliver promised service after SpaceX had challenged the 2022 decision.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, a Republican, asked the FCC in a letter Monday to turn over documents by Oct. 21 on the decision.