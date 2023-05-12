US House Republicans raise 'deep concern' on TikTok content decisions

WASHINGTON: The chair of a US House of Representatives committee on China's Communist Party and other lawmakers on Thursday raised "deep concern" and sought answers over reports Chinese-owned short video app TikTok censored an account that posted content from a film about pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai and other content moderation decisions.

Representative Mike Gallagher and 12 other Republican lawmakers said in a letter to TikTok CEO Show Zi Chew that they want "additional information about TikTok’s content moderation policies and practices."

The Michigan-based Acton Institute said last week its TikTok account was suspended for posting content from the film about Lai. The lawmakers said the account was restored after media reports about the suspension. TikTok did not immediately comment.