Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams US crude hub, Louisiana

TOKYO: Oil prices pared early gains on Monday (Aug 30), off more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session as a powerful hurricane ploughing through the Gulf of Mexico forced shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms.

US gasoline prices rose more than three per cent as power outages added to refinery closures on the Gulf coast.

Brent was up 27 cents or 0.4 per cent at US$72.97 a barrel by 0337 GMT (11.37am, Singapore time). It rose more than 11 per cent last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Ida.

US oil turned negative and was down by six cents at US$68.68 a barrel, having jumped a little over 10 per cent over last week.

The benchmarks hit highs not seen since early August, US$73.69 and US$69.64, respectively, earlier in the session, as Ida slammed into the coast near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a hub of the Gulf's offshore energy industry.

"It's still early days to know the full impact of Hurricane Ida," said Vivek Dhar, commodities analyst at Commonweath Bank of Australia.

"Oil products, like gasoline and diesel, are likely to see prices rise more acutely from refinery outages, especially if there are difficulties in bringing refineries and pipelines back online," he added.