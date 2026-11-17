US hyperscale data centers emit as much as Denmark, report says

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 16 : The 403 hyperscale data centers currently operating around the US emit as much greenhouse gas emissions as the country of Denmark annually, according to a new peer-reviewed study released on Monday.

• The report by Harvard University researchers published in the journal Nature Sustainability found that the country's largest data centers emitted 25.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide between May 2024 and April 2025.

• That amount was three times higher than in 2018, the last time a peer-reviewed measurement of greenhouse gas emissions from data centers took place.

• The report comes amid heavy backlash against hyperscale data centers in the United States. In the Nov. 3 US midterm elections, data center critics who ran on policies such as moratoria on construction or strengthening regulations were among the biggest winners of the Democrats' landslide victories.

• A lead author of the report said the aim of the report is to bring transparency and data to the debate over data centers and AI. "We are highlighting importance of transparency," said Gianluca Guidi, a Harvard researcher on AI and public health. "We tried and managed to bjuild a methodology that is scientifically accepted to build public trust."

• Hyperscale data centers' electricity consumption and associated CO2 emissions vary widely by region, with Virginia, Oregon, Ohio, and Iowa alone making up over half of the electricity use studied, according to the report. Most of the data centers were powered by gas.