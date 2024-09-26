Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US imposes fresh Russia- and cyber-related sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US imposes fresh Russia- and cyber-related sanctions

US imposes fresh Russia- and cyber-related sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Security" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Sep 2024 10:22PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2024 10:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The United States imposed sanctions on Russian Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov and cryptocurrency firm Cryptex, based in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines but operating in Russia, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network also identified Russian crypto exchanger PM2BTC as a "primary money laundering concern" in connection with Russian illicit finance.

“The United States and our international partners remain resolute in our commitment to prevent cybercrime facilitators like PM2BTC and Cryptex from operating with impunity,” said Bradley Smith, acting under secretary for Treasury's terrorism and financial intelligence unit.

The State Department on Thursday also announced rewards of up to $10 million each for information leading to Ivanov's arrest or conviction, as well as Timur Shakhmametov, for participating in transnational organized crime.

The State Department is also offering rewards of up to $1 million each for information identifying the leaders of PM2BTC and stolen credit card marketplaces PinPays and Joker's Stash.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement