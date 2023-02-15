US inflation eases in January but kept high on rent and energy costs

WASHINGTON: Rising rent and a gasoline price rebound helped keep US consumer prices elevated in January, according to government data released Tuesday (Feb 14), signalling that policymakers' battle is not over.

The US central bank has hiked interest rates rapidly in the past year to raise borrowing costs and cool demand in the world's biggest economy, as inflation skyrocketed.

But even as the consumer price index (CPI), an important inflation gauge, eases from decades-high levels, the numbers point to some stickier areas.

With the effects of policy rippling through the economy, the CPI rose 6.4 per cent in January from a year ago, according to Labor Department data. This was a touch below December's figure and the smallest annual increase since October 2021.

But it remains significantly above policymakers' two per cent target.

From December to January, CPI rose 0.5 per cent, picking up from 0.1 per cent in December and indicating the Federal Reserve has some way to go in lowering costs.

"The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor ... accounting for nearly half of the monthly all items increase," said the report.

The indexes for food, gasoline and natural gas also contributed.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core CPI rose 5.6 per cent from January 2022, also the smallest increase in around a year.

"There is still more work to do as we make this transition to more steady, stable growth, and there could be setbacks along the way," said President Joe Biden in a statement.

He added that latest data "reinforces that we have made historic progress and are on the right track, and now we need to finish the job."

"HIGHER-FOR-LONGER" RATES-

There was "only modest improvement" in annual inflation, and in services inflation excluding volatile components and housing, said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

This measure of underlying services costs is closely eyed by the Fed.

"For Fed officials, a slow grind down in inflation only supports the higher-for-longer view on interest rates," Farooqi warned.

Currently, rates are at their highest since 2007.

While higher interest rates may typically be associated with an uptick in unemployment and demand slowdown, the economy's resilience so far lends hope to the possibility that the United States can avoid a major downturn.

"There are a few bright spots in today's inflation numbers, including the very modest 1.5 per cent increase in gasoline prices," added Neil Saunders of analytics firm GlobalData.

But many "gains made from savings on gas are having to be spent elsewhere," Saunders said.

Food prices were still around 10 per cent higher in January from a year ago, and electricity costs were up 11.9 per cent.

"STICKIER" COMPONENTS

"You don't want to make too much out of a single month," warned Ryan Sweet of Oxford Economics. He noted that supply chain stress and energy prices can move the needle on monthly CPI.

"Some stickier components are what we'll be paying more attention to, for example rents," he told AFP.

He believes that rental costs "won't peak until the second half of this year," while wage growth remains robust and there is still pent-up demand for services spending.

A strong labour market supports incomes and, in turn, demand.

"During the pandemic, people shifted their spending away from services because they couldn't go out to restaurants, bars, sporting events," he said.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, people are now turning back to services, which make up the bulk of consumer spending, Sweet said.

While goods disinflation will continue in the coming months, it will take a significant amount to offset services inflation in the pipeline.

"Policymakers have more work to do ... and are likely to continue lifting rates and will keep policy restrictive for some time," Farooqi said.

Even as prices cool, the easing in core inflation has been uneven.

The core figure fell to 5.9 per cent in June before rising to 6.6 per cent in September and slipping again.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman cautioned in a speech Monday that it would likely be "necessary to further tighten monetary policy to bring inflation down toward our goal."

"I expect that we will continue to be surprised by economic and geopolitical developments and by the incoming data," she said.