US rate hikes could slow 'as soon as' December: Fed chair

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve could ease its pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as" December, chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday (Nov 30), as the US central bank's campaign to cool prices trickles through the world's largest economy.

With American households grappling with soaring consumer costs, the Fed has waged an all-out battle to tame inflation that has hit levels not seen since the 1980s - while trying to avoid tipping the United States into a recession.

"The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting" of Fed policymakers, Powell said in a speech at the Brookings Institution think tank.

He added that the full effects of the bank's moves are yet to be felt, but also warned that its policy will likely have to remain tight "for some time" to restore price stability.

Monetary policy affects the economy and inflation with "uncertain lags," he said.

"Thus, it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down," he added.

He however stressed that the Fed would "stay the course until the job is done," noting that history cautions strongly against loosening policy prematurely.

Following Powell's remarks, US stocks rallied, with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surging more than three percent.

The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 0.75 percentage points four consecutive times in recent months, out of six rate hikes this year in an aggressive effort to rein in prices.

The latest increase in November took the benchmark lending rate to 3.75-4.0 per cent, the highest since January 2008.