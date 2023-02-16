Logo
US issues declaration on responsible use of AI in the military
US issues declaration on responsible use of AI in the military

FILE PHOTO: A robotic dog is shown at the Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military (REAIM) summit, on responsible use of military artificial intelligence, in The Hague, Netherlands, February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Sterling

16 Feb 2023 10:57PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 10:57PM)
AMSTERDAM : The U.S. government on Thursday issued a declaration on the responsible use of artficial intelligence (AI) in the military, which would include "human accountability."

"We invite all states to join us in implementing international norms, as it pertains to military development and use of AI" and autononous weapons, said Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control.

Jenkins was speaking at an international summit on responsible use of military AI in The Hague, Netherlands, the first of its kind.

Source: Reuters

